Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 1st Aug 2024, 12:11 BST

These are the most desirable areas which our readers would like to live on in Glasgow.

Every street across Glasgow has their own individual story to tell and after previously looking at the history of some of Glasgow’s most famous streets, we wanted to find out what streets our readers would like to live on.

We asked our readers: “If you could live on any street in Glasgow, what street would it be?” Readers did not disappoint as hundreds got back to us telling us what Glasgow street they would want to live on. #

Although many of the streets listed will be familiar with Glaswegians, there was a few picks which may surprise some people.

One of the most popular places where GlasgowWorld readers would like to live in Glasgow is Park Circus.

1. Park Circus

One of the most popular places where GlasgowWorld readers would like to live in Glasgow is Park Circus. | Rightmove

Charing Cross Mansions are one of the city's oldest and grandest red sandstone tenements. One of our readers said "One of the apartments with a big curved window. I have admired them since going into Glasgow with my Dad in the 1960’s on the bus."

2. Charing Cross Mansions

Charing Cross Mansions are one of the city's oldest and grandest red sandstone tenements. One of our readers said "One of the apartments with a big curved window. I have admired them since going into Glasgow with my Dad in the 1960’s on the bus." | Clyde Properties

Duke Street in Glasgow's East End was one of the most requested streets which our readers would like to live on.

3. Duke Street

Duke Street in Glasgow's East End was one of the most requested streets which our readers would like to live on. | Glasgowist

Deanston Drive in Shawlands was a sough-after street which Glaswegians would like to live on.

4. Deanston Drive

Deanston Drive in Shawlands was a sough-after street which Glaswegians would like to live on. | Rightmove

