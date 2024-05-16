Streets of Glasgow: 20 songs which mention street and place names in Glasgow

Plenty of artists have been inspired by streets and place names in Glasgow, with some making reference to them in songs.
Some perfectly capture the area which they are referring to with others telling a story of a forgotten city of the past with particular landmarks such as the Barrowland Ballroom getting a special mention.
1. Gallowgate Calypso
Matt McGinn wrote a number of songs about Glasgow but Gallowgate Calypso perfectly captures near where he grew up. There’s plenty of references to Glasgow of the past. “Aw stone drunk wae the cheap rid wine.”
2. Jocelyn Square
The track by Love and Money was released as the third single from their album Strange Kind of Love.
3. Tinder
The track “Tinder” by Hipsway became well known in Scotland as the soundtrack to a McEwan’s Lager TV commercial.
4. Diamonds in the Mud
Gerry Cinnamon refers to his childhood in this song with the line “From the hills of the ‘milk
To the parade in the east end” which is reference to Castlemilk and Alexandra Parade.
