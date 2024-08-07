Students in Glasgow: 11 of the best neighbourhoods in Glasgow to rent for students

By Archie Willis, Declan McConville
Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:13 BST

These are the best areas to rent in Glasgow if you are a student

As the new university year is now fast approaching, thousands of students are set to descend on Glasgow in the hunt for the best, and most importantly cheapest, areas to live.

Glasgow is well-known as one of the most popular destinations for students in the United Kingdom, with the University of Glasgow, University of Strathclyde and Glasgow Caledonian University all in relatively close proximity, while the University of the West of Scotland is also accessible.

The city boasts a healthy variety of affordable and desirable neighbourhoods for students, each with good transport links to the city’s universities. We take a look at the best places to live in Glasgow for students, based on atmosphere and rent prices.

1. Strathbungo

Located in Glasgow’s increasingly fashionable Southside, Strathbungo is an ideal community for students with vibrant cafes and cultural activities. Just a seven-minute train journey from the city centre, the area is home to beautiful tenement buildings and greenery. | Rightmove

2. Sighthill

This north Glasgow patch, with green spaces aplenty, is a ten-minute bus trip from the city centre or a walk of under 30 minutes. With a local Lidl and Tesco Extra, Sighthill is an inexpensive student spot. | Supplied

3. Dennistoun

Well-connected by the busy Alexandra Parade street and train station, Dennistoun is now one of Glasgow’s most attractive sites for student living. The neighbourhood’s food and drink scene continues to impress, and with Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis nearby, there is plenty to do in Dennistoun. | Glasgowist

4. New Gorbals

New Gorbals has undergone a great deal of development in recent times and is a thriving community that is close to the centre of Glasgow, reachable by either underground or on foot over the River Clyde. | Rightmove

