STV Studios to make three-part drama for Netflix in first streamer commission

Pacific Quay / Govan Road

The Glasgow-based studio is set to produce a new three-part drama series, The Witness. In 1992, Rachel Nickell was murdered on Wimbledon Common and her son, Alex, just three weeks from his third birthday, was the only witness. The drama is based on the memoir and experiences of Alex and his father, André Hanscombe.

The series is written by Rob Williams (creator and writer of STV Studios series, The Victim and Screw) and filming will commence in Summer 2024. Alex and André Hanscombe are consultants on the series.

The Witness will comprise of three 60 minute episodes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STV Managing Director David Mortimer said: "This is STV Studios first commission for Netflix, and we very much look forward to collaborating with them on this project, which our experienced and committed drama team will produce with the utmost sensitivity and care that it deserves."