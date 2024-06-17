Summer in Glasgow back in time: Over 50 years of history in 14 pictures

By Declan McConville
Published 17th Jun 2024, 12:19 BST

We take a look back at photos of Glasgow when the sun has hit the city

It looks as though the sunshine might become a bit more frequent in Glasgow in the coming days, and we wanted to reminisce about sunny days of the past in Glasgow.

Although sunny days are not always guaranteed in the dear green place, we always make sure to make the most of it. I’m not too sure what temperature it has to hit for ‘taps aff’ weather to be declared - but one thing that is for sure is that whenever the sunshine appears, Glaswegians flock to beer gardens, head doon the watter and head for a pokey hat.

Here are 14 old pictures of Glasgow in the sunshine.

Children wearing yellow sunglasses playing outside their block of flats in 1990.

1. Growing up in Glasgow

Children wearing yellow sunglasses playing outside their block of flats in 1990. | Getty Images

Shoppers pictured on Sauchiehall Street in 1975.

2. Sauchiehall Street

Shoppers pictured on Sauchiehall Street in 1975. | Virtual Mitchell

Children play in the fountain of water created by an opened fire hydrant in the East End of Glasgow in July 2005. Temperatures climbed above 30 degrees celsius in many areas across the country.

3. Fire hydrant

Children play in the fountain of water created by an opened fire hydrant in the East End of Glasgow in July 2005. Temperatures climbed above 30 degrees celsius in many areas across the country. | Getty Images

Crowds entering Central Station on Glasgow Fair Monday in July 1972.

4. Glasgow Fair Fortnight

Crowds entering Central Station on Glasgow Fair Monday in July 1972. Photo: TSPL

