Swap kids clothes, toys and games for free at huge event this weekend in Glasgow

A massive Swapshop event this weekend gives kids a chance to trade their toys and games for new ones free of charge, to help parents through the endless summer holidays and cut down on waste.

Parents can also bring along kids clothing they want to pass on to a new home, or swap to save some cash in these tough times.

It’s even free to take a stall of your own to help move on or upcycle any kids toys, games and clothing that you no longer need – but all attending are welcome to bring along stuff they want to trade.

Big Feed are hosting the Swapshop this Sunday at their home within the Golf It! attraction near Stepps, and they’re staging family entertainment free of charge too with Disney Princess meet and greets and much more.

Calvin Crichton, Chief Princess at Big Feed, said: “We’re all finding things tough at the minute – I have a little one myself so I really do get it.

“We wanted to create a fun event for the whole family where budget isn’t an issue, so it’s totally free to come along and join in the Swapshop or even put together a stall yourself to clear out the loft or cupboards. We have more than 20 stalls lined up already, all indoors, and there’s lots of interesting stuff coming so we’re confident there’s something for everyone, all ages and tastes.

“People seem to be excited about the chance to get rid of or upcycle stuff – it’s sustainable and saves cash and really it’s just the smart thing to do. Kids outgrow stuff, lose interest and move on – so those toys can become a dream come true for other children.”

This is the first Swapshop event at Big Feed, who run free activities and events all year round at the venue which also offers lots of golfing options.

But Calvin reveals they’re already planning more as the response has been so good – and he wants to make sure people know all are welcome and anyone can trade.

“We have had so many messages – kids can have their own stalls if they have an adult with them to look after them, and you don’t have to have a stall to trade.

“Bring along your items and see what you can swap them for, or if you take a stall you can buy, sell, barter, all of it is up to you.

“We have you covered with an incredible line up of scran, beer bar and frozen cocktails and of course kids options too. We’re always open to ideas on how to make things better too so get in touch any time.

“We all need to pull together to help each other right now and we’re making sure there’s lots free of charge on site to keep the kids entertained. This is about giving back and also just sharing a bit of good – escape all the madness of the world, trade some toys and games and then hang with the Disney Princesses. You might say it Disney get better than that…”

The Swapshop event is on from 12 to 3 with the Meet Belle event right after, admission is free.