Television Shows of Glasgow: 11 famous faces who made guest appearances in Rab C. Nesbitt

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:41 BST

These are some of the famous faces who have appeared in one of Scotland’s favourite television series’

The Glasgow comedy series written by Ian Pattison saw Gregor Fisher portray Govan street philosopher Rab with an uncompromising local accent.

The show ran from 1988 to 1999 with guest appearances from some huge actors who we wanted to showcase below with many stars from Still Game also appearing in Rab C. Nesbitt as unknowns.

A slice of Glasgow in our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up today.

Here are 11 famous faces you didn’t know starred in Rab C. Nesbitt.

Rikki Fulton made two appearances in Rab C. Nesbitt, once in 1988 and 10 years later in 1998.

1. Rikki Fulton

Rikki Fulton made two appearances in Rab C. Nesbitt, once in 1988 and 10 years later in 1998. | BBC

EastEnders legend Anita Dobson appears as London girl Cath in the Rab C. Nesbitt episode "Rich" back in 1993.

2. Anita Dobson

EastEnders legend Anita Dobson appears as London girl Cath in the Rab C. Nesbitt episode "Rich" back in 1993. | BBC

Peter Mullan starred as Peter the Warlock in the Rab C. Nesbitt episode "Life Has Meaning" back in 1992.

3. Peter Mullan

Peter Mullan starred as Peter the Warlock in the Rab C. Nesbitt episode "Life Has Meaning" back in 1992. | IMDB

Stanley Baxter was the guest star in the 1990 World Cup special episode of Rab C. Nesbitt called "Fitba" which aired in 1991.

4. Stanley Baxter

Stanley Baxter was the guest star in the 1990 World Cup special episode of Rab C. Nesbitt called "Fitba" which aired in 1991. | BBC

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowDoctor Who
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice