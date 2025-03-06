The Glasgow comedy series written by Ian Pattison saw Gregor Fisher portray Govan street philosopher Rab with an uncompromising local accent.
The show ran from 1988 to 1999 with guest appearances from some huge actors who we wanted to showcase below with many stars from Still Game also appearing in Rab C. Nesbitt as unknowns.
Here are 11 famous faces you didn’t know starred in Rab C. Nesbitt.
1. Rikki Fulton
Rikki Fulton made two appearances in Rab C. Nesbitt, once in 1988 and 10 years later in 1998. | BBC
2. Anita Dobson
EastEnders legend Anita Dobson appears as London girl Cath in the Rab C. Nesbitt episode "Rich" back in 1993. | BBC
3. Peter Mullan
Peter Mullan starred as Peter the Warlock in the Rab C. Nesbitt episode "Life Has Meaning" back in 1992. | IMDB
4. Stanley Baxter
Stanley Baxter was the guest star in the 1990 World Cup special episode of Rab C. Nesbitt called "Fitba" which aired in 1991. | BBC
