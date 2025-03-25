The Texas frontwoman will be given the award of Doctor of Music by the university

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Glasgow is awarding honorary degrees to recipients in recognition of their achievements in the fields of arts, politics, humanities and science.

The awards will be presented at a special Commemoration Day ceremony on Wednesday 18 June, which marks the foundation of the University in 1451.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the recipients are musician Sharleen Spiteri; political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice; author and journalist Sally Magnuson; and broadcaster Kirsty Young.

Honorary degrees will also be awarded to a host of recipients during the University’s summer graduation ceremonies.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal & Vice Chancellor, University of Glasgow, said: “Granting honorary degrees is a way for the University of Glasgow to recognise and celebrate the meaningful contribution individuals have made to society.

“I am thrilled that the University is celebrating graduands from a wide range of backgrounds and expertise. Each one has made a significant impact in their fields, positively influencing the lives of people across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Commemoration Day is always a very special occasion, and this year is particularly special. Not only does it mark a milestone in the University’s history, but it also represents my final year as Principal & Vice Chancellor. I am excited to join in celebrating this day with our esteemed graduands.”

The full list of honorary degrees 2025 is:

Commemoration Day, Wednesday 18 June 2025

Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

Professor Dame Diana Coyle, Co-Director, Bennett Institute for Public Policy, University of Cambridge

Professor Sir John Curtice, Professor of Politics, University of Strathclyde

Doctor of Music (DMus)

Sharleen Spiteri, Musician

Doctor of Engineering (DEng)

Professor Michael Oritz, Frank and Ora Lee Marble Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, California Institute of Technology

Doctor of the University (DUniv)

Dr Clark McGinn, Financier and Robert Burns Scholar

Sally Magnusson, Journalist and Author

Dr Gerry Rice, Director of Communications, International Monetary Fund

Kirsty Young, Broadcaster and Journalist

Summer 2025 Graduations

Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

Robert Softley Gale, Artist Director and CEO, Birds of Paradise Theatre Company

Doctor of Science (DSc)

Professor Mark Girolami, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge

Professor Richard Oreffo, Centre for Human Development, Stem Cells and Regeneration, University of Southampton

Doctor of Engineering (DEng)

Professor Dame Lynn Gladden, Shell Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Cambridge

Graduation, Crichton Campus, Dumfries, Friday 11 July 2025

Doctor of Science (DSc)

Dr Megumi Muto, Japan International Cooperation Agency

Winter 2025 Graduations

Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

Professor James Arthur, Academic