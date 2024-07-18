Texas' Sharleen Spiteri honoured at 'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' in France

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Texas singer was honoured at the event in France

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Texas’ Sharleen Spiteri was honoured with the prestigious Chevalier medallion at the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Letters) in France.

Celebrating her contribution and work within music and the arts, previous honourees include William S. Burroughs, Kylie Minogue, Tim Burton, George Clooney, Quentin Blake, Uma Thurman, Jude Law and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A local report from the ceremony - which took place in Arles, a city in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region - states: “There was a lively atmosphere on Tuesday, in the Hall of Honor of the City Hall. Rock star Sharleen Spiteri, leader of the group Texas , was elevated to the rank of Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by Jean-Philippe Thiellay, President of the National Center for Music, representing the Minister of Culture.

This decoration rewards "people who have distinguished themselves through their creation in the artistic or literary field or through the contribution they have made to the influence of the arts and letters in France and around the world ".

“This is particularly the case for the musician born in Scotland: the group she co-founded in 1985, Texas , has sold more than 40 million albums, and has performed on all the biggest stages in the world. In addition, the artist has a special relationship with France - her paternal grandmother was French - a relationship she spoke of with tears in her eyes.”

The presentation comes ahead of the band’s forthcoming arena tour, which sees the band play nine arenas across the UK including London’s The O2 Arena & two dates at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplied

Earlier this year the band released a collaboration album, The Muscle Shoals Sessions, with acclaimed American songwriter & pianist Spooner Oldham.

Speaking about receiving the honour, Spiteri said: "It's amazing that I've been honoured in this way for the work of Texas and for our long, long history with France. I feel very special and very emotional still and it's great to have been around so many wonderful people that have helped me get there as well. So to everyone in France and to the people that decided that I should be given this, I thank you.”

Sharleen and her band Texas have a special relationship with Arles -.for the 12 years they have been signed with the PIAS label, based in the city. In 2019, Texas performed a concert there as part of the Escales du Cargo festival and they will play there again tonight to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the label. As part of the ceremony, Patrick de Carolis, Mayor of Arles, also presented Sharleen Spiteri with the City Medal.