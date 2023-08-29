A fun day out for the family, picking pumpkins has become hugely popular.

As we head into autumn, before we know it Halloween will be just around the corner. Although in Glasgow a turnip was traditionally carved for Halloween, it has become more popular to carve a pumpkin and now many farms offer a pick your own option.

Here we take a look at some of the best places to pick a pumpkin, close to Glasgow, for this Halloween.

East Yonderton Farm

East Yonderton Farm is near Glasgow Airport

The closest pumpkin patch to Glasgow is East Yonderton Farm, located close to Glasgow Airport.

Known for its summer strawberry picking, the farm will open in October for pick your own pumpkins.

What to expect: Much like the strawberry picking, visitors can pick their own pumpkins and can book ahead by calling in advance.

Dates for pumpkin picking: Dates aren’t available yet, but follow the farm’s Facebook page for more information.

How far from Glasgow? East Yonderton is on Walkinshaw Road, Renfrew PA4 9LP - about 25 minutes from the city centre.

M&D’s Theme Park Outdoor Pumpkin Festival

M&D’s Facebook

The M&D’s Pumpkin Festival is back, with all activities held outdoors in the grounds of the theme park.

What to expect: Visitors can look forward to storytelling from Folksy Theatre, bash a pumpkin game, a pumpkin treasure trail, the Pumpkin Express and the pumpkin patch - where you can pick your own pumpkins.

Dates for pumpkin picking: All activities will take place from Saturday 7 October - Sunday 29 October.

How much? Tickets - which are priced at £8.50 which includes a hot drink or £10.50 which includes a pumpkin - must be booked online.

How far from Glasgow? Around half an hour from the city centre.

Pick a Pumpkin

A relatively new addition to the pumpkin picking scene in Scotland is from this patch in Neilston, close to Barrhead.

What to expect: As well as picking your own pumpkin for Halloween, visitors can look forward to a play area, an assault course, face painting, glitter tattoos and rock painting. There will also be hot drinks available.

Dates for pumpkin picking: The dates for the 2023 pumpkin picking are Saturday14 and Sunday 15 October and Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October.

How much? It’s free to book, you just pay for what you pick on the day.

How far from Glasgow? About a 25 minute drive from the city centre.

Spooktober at Clyde Valley Family Park

Clyde Valley Family Park

This family-friendly park is hosting its annual pumpkin festival in October, which includes a free pumpkin for kids.

What to expect: Visitors can pick, design and carve pumpkins at the park during the festival. There will also be a fancy dress competition and a themed hunt as well as plenty of decorations.

Dates for pumpkin picking: 14-31 October.

How much? This is a free event but you’ll need to book a ticket, which can be done on Eventbrite.

How far from Glasgow? About 40 minutes by car from the city centre.

Further afield...

Arnprior Farm, Stirling

Arnprior Farm

Arnprior was the first Scottish farm to open a pick your own pumpkin patch in 2015.

Since then, the family-run farm has been inundated with welly-adorned pickers ready to choose their own Halloween treat.

What to expect: Open for the pumpkin harvest from October, visitors can also enjoy other activities such as a kale maze, quad pods, face painting and chainsaw carving.

There are also food, drink and craft stalls and the patch is dog-friendly, making this an ideal day out for all the family.

The farm recently launched glamping pods, which are individually decorated and kitted out with a cooking appliances, plug sockets and offer access to the private pool and hot tubs.

Also look out for tickets to their date night on the patch - a romantic meal plus live music - which falls this year on Saturday 28 October, 7pm -10 pm.

Dates for pumpkin picking: 9-29 October over three sessions - 9.00am-5.30pm

How much? Tickets are £10 per car and available via the Event Brite website.

How far from Glasgow? About 40 minutes drive from the city centre.

Valley View At Gouldings

Valley View are holding their popular Pumpkin Picking event again this year, as well as a date night for adults.

What to expect: Visitors can choose their pumpkins from the outdoor and indoor areas. There’s also Halloween scenes and decorations along the way, meaning there’s lots of photo opportunities. The team also have carving stations available. For the date night, visitors can enjoy pumpkin picking under the stars with a glass of fizz. There will be some spooky scenes and surprises along the way.

Dates for pumpkin picking: Various hour sessions are available from Saturday 7 – Sunday 29 October. There’s also an option to visit at night for the pumpkins under the stars sessions, which take place Wednesday 25 – Friday 27 October.

How much? Tickets range from £2.50 to £10 for the date night. Find out more via their website.

How far from Glasgow? About 45 minutes drive from the city centre.

Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar, Fife

This fruit farm is also known for its mega maze, making it an ideal spot to take the kids to this October.

What to expect: The maze is an artistically designed labyrinth of pathways and blind alleys extend over six acres and will keep the kids entertained for ages. There’s also a Halloween torchlight maze, every year from October 31 to 2 November.

After the berry season (of which the farm offer strawberries, raspberries, red and blackcurrants, gooseberries, tayberries, cherries and brambles), visitors can get kitted out to pick their own pumpkins.

Dates for pumpkin picking: The pumpkin patch opens in October and visits must be booked in advance - either a morning (10am to 12.30pm) or an afternoon slot (1pm to 3.30pm). Dates are yet to be confirmed.

How much? £1.50 entry fee. Sign up at their website to find out more details of this year’s pumpkin picking.

How far from Glasgow? Around an hour and a half drive.

Craigie’s Farm, South Queensferry

Craigie’s is another farm that specialises in all kinds of pick your own fruit and veg.

What to expect: Entry vouchers for the pumpkin picking can be bought online now, ahead of a visit and exchanged for a basket and a map. Staff will then guide visitors to the best field.

Dates for pumpkin picking: Pumpkins are available at the farm throughout October.

How much? Vouchers are £3-4 per adult and £1.50-2 per child, which is redeemable against fruit picked.

How far from Glasgow? Around an hour.

Balgone Estate, East Lothian

This family run farm, located on the outskirts of North Berwick, is the newest addition to Scotland’s pumpkin picking experiences.

What to expect: Not only do they have a pick your own pumpkin patch but there’s also a haunted trail, which promises a lakeside adventure with lots of spooky characters to look out for along the way.

On the trail kids can stop at the witches hut, the Crooked Cauldron, which is a pit stop for toasting marshmallows. They also have a maize maze available as well as food and drink stalls.

Dates for pumpkin picking: The patch is open from 14-29 October from 9am until 4pm. More information and booking info is here.

14th,15th, 17th (ASN Morning), 18th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd (ASN Morning), 27th, 28th, 29th October

How much? Prices are £7 per car.

How far from Glasgow? About an hour and 25 minutes from Glasgow city centre.

Kilduff Farm, East Lothian

Lucy and Russ Calder of Kilduff Farm

This family run farm, located on the outskirts of North Berwick, is celebrating all things autumn with its pumpkin and Dahlia picking.

What to expect: Kilduff Farm, located in the heart of East Lothian near Edinburgh, has, for the past six years, been leading the charge in championing the importance of pumpkins and their versatility as a nutritious and delicious food in the kitchen. The team at Kilduff will also be growing dahlias alongside their pumpkins again this year. Dahlias have become an incredibly popular and fashionable cut flower in the UK in recent years, and that certainly proved to be the case during the farm’s annual pumpkin festival last year. Visitors to the Patch will once again be able to take home a bunch of Scottish grown flowers along with their prized pumpkins.

Welcoming visitors from across the country, families will enjoy a whole host of fun and games on The Patch, as well as seasonal food from local food producers, music, autumnal photo opportunities, gorgeous flowers, and the opportunity to buy produce from Kilduff’s very own kitchen larder. There will also dedicated ASN sessions for families with additional support needs and special under-fives sessions for those with younger children who want to enjoy the patch during quieter times.

Dates for pumpkin picking: The patch is open from 13 October to the 29 October from 9am until 4pm. More information and booking info is here.

How much? Prices are £7 per car.