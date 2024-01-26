The changing face of Glasgow's public transport over the past 150 years in 17 pictures
You can easily find your way around Glasgow on public transport, with people able to access trains, buses and the subway.
Public transport has completely changed in the city since the first tram service began in Glasgow back in 1872 which was then eventually taken over by Glasgow Corporation 22 years later.
Tramways were a huge success in the city and grew, first swapping horse-drawn trams for electric ones and then expanding to provide a tram service for the surrounding areas outwith Glasgow. It is fair to say that they were Glasgow's most popular mode of public transport until the city said farewell to them in 1962.
We do still have our famous subway which has been carrying passengers around the city since 1896, which is the latest form of public transport in Glasgow to be given an upgrade with new trains appearing on the system last year.
