You can easily find your way around Glasgow on public transport, with people able to access trains, buses and the subway.

Public transport has completely changed in the city since the first tram service began in Glasgow back in 1872 which was then eventually taken over by Glasgow Corporation 22 years later.

Tramways were a huge success in the city and grew, first swapping horse-drawn trams for electric ones and then expanding to provide a tram service for the surrounding areas outwith Glasgow. It is fair to say that they were Glasgow's most popular mode of public transport until the city said farewell to them in 1962.

We do still have our famous subway which has been carrying passengers around the city since 1896, which is the latest form of public transport in Glasgow to be given an upgrade with new trains appearing on the system last year.

Take a look back at how public transport in Glasgow has changed in these 17 pictures.

1 . Govan Vehicular Ferry The Govan Vehicular Ferry crossing the Clyde in the 1880s. A double chain system was used to haul the ferry between Water Row, Govan and Pointhouse, Partick, allowing horses, carts and carriages to cross the River Clyde until 1912 when the ferry was replaced with a steam vessel.

2 . Glasgow Subway 1896 Officials gathering for a photograph on the opening day of the Glasgow District Subway system back in 1896 with the train pictured to the left of the photo.

3 . Glasgow Corporation Tramways An image of the hard-working horses of the Glasgow Corporation Tramways. When municipal ownership of the trams started in 1894, the City owned over 3,000 horses. The last horse tram ran in 1902.

4 . The No.14 to Glasgow Lawson’s Leyland No. 14, the Glasgow-Bishopbriggs-Kirkintilloch service, pictured is driver W Carson. Before the days of switchboards on the front of the vehicle, buses were entirely dedicated to single routes - you can see that in the embossed No.14 on the side of this old motor bus. Given a few decades or so, advancements in motor technology would lead to the bus overtaking the tram as the preferred method of public transport.