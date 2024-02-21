Martin Compston is one of Scotland's best known actors who is set to return to our screens with pal Phil MacHugh with a new travel adventure called Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling.
The six-part BBC series will follow Compston on his adventures as he journeys the length and breadth of Norway from Oslo to the North Arctic.
Through his musical journey, he speaks about how he first go into acting and how a certain film had a huge influence on him. He also speaks about songs which remind him of good times with his mates at festivals and what tunes were played at his wedding,
Join the Line of Duty star as he takes a walk down memory lane with some of his favourite tracks through the years.
1. I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor - Arctic Monkeys
The first track which Martin Compston picked was I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys. Speaking about why the song meant so much to him saying: "That song, without getting to deep into it right away, I'd say in musical terms changed my life." Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Read My Mind - The Killers
Speaking about choosing Read My Mind by The Killers he said: "They were the pinnacle of that period. I saw them at T in the Park but it was the greatest gig of my life. I think the Arctic Monkeys headlined the Friday night, The Killers headlined the Saturday and Kasabian the Sunday. If I could go back to one weekend in my life it would be that."
3. The Raiders March - John Williams
Martin's next choice was the theme tune from Indiana Jones. Speaking about why he chose the song he said: "That theme tune had such a big impact on me. It's probably the reason I'm sitting here talking to you." Photo: Walt Disney Pictures
4. Belter - Gerry Cinnamon
Compston's fourth pick was Belter by Gerry Cinnamon. Speaking about the tune, he said: "I just love Gerry. I love everything about him. The themes are so relatable to anybody, but it felt like he was singing that to me. Belter has became a Scottish anthem." Photo: Anthony Mooney