Glasgow for Families: 8 things to do in Glasgow with the kids while avoiding the cold this January

Callum McCormack
News Features Writer

Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:51 GMT

Here are our recommended things to do to escape the chilly weather in Glasgow this January.

With the cold weather setting in around much of the centre it’s difficult to get out and about in the city without feeling the freeze. We’ve taken a look at some of the best things to do around the city indoors to make sure that you don’t feel it too much.

With activities for kids who love climbing, to a wander around Glasgow’s incredible museums and galleries - staying indoors is a great option this January.

Here’s our look at eight things to do with this January in Glasgow to avoid the cold.

Challenge yourself at Glasgow Climbing Centre no matter what your climbing level may be. This is sure to keep the kids entertained.

1. Glasgow Climbing Centre

Who doesn't love a game of bowling? Head on down to Hollywood Bowl at Springfield Quay and enjoy a game of bowling with there also being a great arcade area.

2. Hollywood Bowl

Generations of Glaswegians have headed to the Transport museum whenever it has been raining. The Riverside Museum has over 3,000 objects on display.

3. Riverside Museum of Transport

Flip Out is Glasgow's most exhilarating indoor trampoline park. Flip Out has something for everyone, from trampolining to soft play and inflatables meaning you can spend hours here out of the rain.

4. Jump around at Flip Out

