With the cold weather setting in around much of the centre it’s difficult to get out and about in the city without feeling the freeze. We’ve taken a look at some of the best things to do around the city indoors to make sure that you don’t feel it too much.
With activities for kids who love climbing, to a wander around Glasgow’s incredible museums and galleries - staying indoors is a great option this January.
Here’s our look at eight things to do with this January in Glasgow to avoid the cold.
1. Glasgow Climbing Centre
Challenge yourself at Glasgow Climbing Centre no matter what your climbing level may be. This is sure to keep the kids entertained. | Glasgow Climbing Centre
2. Hollywood Bowl
Who doesn't love a game of bowling? Head on down to Hollywood Bowl at Springfield Quay and enjoy a game of bowling with there also being a great arcade area. | Hollywood Bowl
3. Riverside Museum of Transport
Generations of Glaswegians have headed to the Transport museum whenever it has been raining. The Riverside Museum has over 3,000 objects on display. | Glasgowist
4. Jump around at Flip Out
Flip Out is Glasgow's most exhilarating indoor trampoline park. Flip Out has something for everyone, from trampolining to soft play and inflatables meaning you can spend hours here out of the rain. | Flip Out
