Tinderbox is launching a new summer drink across seven Glasgow locations, with all profits supporting the Beatson Cancer Charity.

In tribute to the famed yellow of the charity, the new Mango and Passionfruit Cooler is bright yellow.

While the brand has now opened venues across the city, the summer drink, which will be available until the end of September, is inspired by experiences at Tinderbox’s first shop on Byres Road, where customers would come in for a coffee before and after visiting the hospital unit when it was in West End.

Carlo Ventisei, owner of Tinderbox Espresso Bar, added: “Supporting local communities and giving back to Glasgow has always been our ethos. When creating a seasonal drink, we sought to offer something unique that would make a positive impact.

“Beatson was a natural choice due to us both having a strong presence in and around Glasgow, and given our experience of people coming into Tinderbox after visiting the centre.”

Since launching 25 years ago, Tinderbox has prided itself on using local suppliers, including coffee beans roasted by southside-based coffee experts Matthew Algie.

Matthew Algie key account manager Craig Watson added: “We’re proud to collaborate with our friends at Tinderbox to provide this special drink that will raise a fantastic sum for a very worthwhile charity we know makes a tremendous impact on people across Glasgow and the West of Scotland. It tastes delicious and you get to do good while drinking it – I expect this to be a popular one. ”

Heilidh Wilson, Corporate Fundraiser, at Beatson Cancer Charity said: “We are absolutely thrilled about the Tinderbox initiative. Huge thank you to Tinderbox and every customer who purchases one of the special drinks. The donation from each drink will directly benefit cancer patients and their families across Scotland by helping to fund vital services and research. We hope for sunny days to make this drink a summer hit. “

The Mango and Passionfruit Cooler will be available at select Tinderbox locations — Byres Road, Charing Cross, Braehead, Princess Square, Glasgow Fort, Merchant City and Edinburgh Waverley — until the end of September. From each sale, 75p will be donated directly to the Beatson Cancer Charity.