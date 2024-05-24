Unusual Glasgow: 22 of the most unusual and fascinating things to do and see in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 12:04 BST

This is a curious and quirky guide to some of Glasgow’s best attractions

Glasgow is a vibrant city that has no shortage of things going on which has a rich heritage that truly makes it a city like no other in the world.

Everybody knows the most popular tourist spots around Glasgow such as Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and Glasgow Cathedral, so we’ve picked out some of the most hidden and unusual things to do around the city as recommended by Atlas Obscura.

Whether you want to take a step back in time in Garnethill or discover forgotten parts of the city, this guide will let you see a different side to Glasgow.

Make sure to take a visit to the oldest house in Glasgow which can be found on Castle Street and has recently reopened.

1. Provand's Lordship

Make sure to take a visit to the oldest house in Glasgow which can be found on Castle Street and has recently reopened.

In a rather unassuming church in the Gorbals, the final resting place of St Valentine’s Bones can be found. The story behind how the bones got to the Gorbals church is just as interesting, after they sat there in anonymity for a century. To find out the full story, make sure to visit the Blessed St John Duns Scotus church.

2. The bones of St Valentine

In a rather unassuming church in the Gorbals, the final resting place of St Valentine’s Bones can be found. The story behind how the bones got to the Gorbals church is just as interesting, after they sat there in anonymity for a century. To find out the full story, make sure to visit the Blessed St John Duns Scotus church.

The Govan Stones are one of the most important historic sites in Glasgow dating back at least 1500 years which are displayed at Govan Old Parish Church.

3. Govan Stones

The Govan Stones are one of the most important historic sites in Glasgow dating back at least 1500 years which are displayed at Govan Old Parish Church.

The shows at the Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre are cross-cultural, and unlike anything you’ll have ever seen before - it’s entirely unique to Glasgow, you can’t find it anywhere else.

4. Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre

The shows at the Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre are cross-cultural, and unlike anything you’ll have ever seen before - it’s entirely unique to Glasgow, you can’t find it anywhere else.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowheritageHistoryPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.