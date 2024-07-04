Vintage vehicle parade to celebrate 100 years of Glasgow Corporation buses

The parade on Saturday 3rd August will feature a collection Glasgow buses, including bus 111, the oldest surviving Glasgow bus, dating from 1928. It will lead the parade with other vehicles then following in date order. The cavalcade will assemble at Glasgow Green, near to the People’s Palace, at 10.30am and leave at 11am, travelling via Glasgow Cross, George Square, St Vincent Street, and the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, arriving at the Riverside Museum at 11.45am. Buses were initially introduced to provide feeder services to the city’s tram network. The first route ran from Greendyke Street to Maryhill, starting on Monday 8 December 1924, and in its first week over 46,000 passengers were carried. The first Corporation buses were based at Parkhead tram depot in the East End.

Glasgow’s oldest surviving motor bus was driven 50 miles to the city by its owner – former Stagecoach chairman Sir Brian Souter.

The 96-year-old Leyland Titan has been lent to the Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust. It has joined one of the Bridgeton-based trust's youngest vehicles, a former Scotland-London Sleeper coach operated by Stagecoach and also on loan from Sir Brian.

Mr Souter said: “It’s unique. It marked a high point in vehicle development as the first custom-built sleeper coach for service in the UK. It had a very busy life working day and night between Scotland and London. It then moved into regular express work across the UK.

“More recently it has operated a luxury sightseeing service in Edinburgh under the SuperBus brand, so it’s had quite an interesting life.

“I hope it sparks the interest of kids in particular. It would be great if some go on to careers in the industry.”

1 . Bridgeton Bus Garage The Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust has old restored commercial vehicles like buses, fire engines and more - 140 to be exact. | Contributed

2 . Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust chairman Steven Booth with Sir Brian Souter and the 1928 Leyland Titan. | Glasgow Vintage Vehicle TrustPhoto: bus

3 . Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust Members of Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust, Archie and George, look around the Bridgeton Bus Garage | Getty Images