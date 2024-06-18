Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Railway enthusiast Francis Bourgeois had an eventual trip on the Glasgow subway

You might recognise Francis Bourgeois as the ‘train guy’ from TikTok, there’s no shortage of viral videos which feature the English trainspotter.

It has been all change for the Glasgow subway in recent months as a new fleet of trains were introduced into the old underground system last December.

As the city gets set to bid farewell to the trains which have been carrying Glaswegians since the eighties, it was fitting that Francis Bourgeois decided to take a trip on them.

As Bourgeois embarked on his subway journey he said: “This is one of the smallest subways in the world, the Glasgow subway in Scotland.

“For someone who is six foot three like me, you really have to mind your head when you are getting on board the second generation stock.

“The trailer cars carry this wonderful geometric burgundy seat moquette and rather convenient footstools which are good after a long day.

“Moving forward to the power car at the next station, this is where the ergonomic beauty is at its finest. Brushed steel handrails, brown leather topped seats and a seat moquette pattern that tones perfectly with the laminate flooring. Just look at that classic 1980s colour palette.

“Jumping off at Kelvinbridge, it’s time to bid farewell to these Metro-Cammell beauties. With the sound of their traction motors wearing and a fantastical electrical discharge to finish off.