Walks of Glasgow: 6 of the best spring walks in Glasgow you need to do in 2025

Lighter days are ahead so we wanted to showcase some of the best spring walks that you can enjoy in Glasgow.
Whether spotting cherry blossoms or Highland cows, each walk is sure to put a spring in your step as summer gets even closer.
Here are six of the best spring walks in Glasgow for 2025.
1. Pollok Country Park
Pollok Country Park is a great spot to head to on a spring day with it being popular with families, walkers and cyclists. Spring is the best time to visit the city's largest green space as it's when the much-loved herd of Highland cattle have their fluffy calves in tow. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
2. Glasgow Green
Check out the stunning cherry blossom trees in full bloom at Glasgow Green this spring. A huge space to have a relaxing walk around near the city centre. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
3. Alexandra Park
Alexandra Park can be found in the East End of Glasgow and is an extremely popular spot with local residents. The park itself is well laid out and easy to get around. Make sure to check out the floral displays that are currently showing signs of spring with their new blooms. | Glasgowist
4. Victoria Park
Victoria Park is arguably one of the city's prettiest parks with a lovely pond and floral displays. Sit on the bench where Jack and Victor sat in Still Game and take a bit of time to yourself. | Wiki Comms
