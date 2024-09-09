Walks of Glasgow: 8 of the best Autumn walks in Glasgow you need to go on

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 20:41 BST

These are the best walks you need to go on in Glasgow during the Autumn

As the autumn days start to draw in, nothing beats a brisk walk around some of Glasgow’s great parks as the dear green place begins to dramatically change into autumn colours.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best walks in Glasgow where you can grab your pumpkin-spiced latte en route before going a walk with it being the perfect activity to clear your head.

If you are looking for the perfect city walk with a view, head for Glasgow Necropolis which is a great way to spend an autumn day.

1. Glasgow Necropolis

If you are looking for the perfect city walk with a view, head for Glasgow Necropolis which is a great way to spend an autumn day. | Glasgow Life

After having a look round the award winning Burrell Collection, explore Pollok Park for the perfect autumn walk. Make sure to check in on the Highland cows while you are there.

2. Pollok Country Park

After having a look round the award winning Burrell Collection, explore Pollok Park for the perfect autumn walk. Make sure to check in on the Highland cows while you are there. Photo: Contributed

The beauty of Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens can truly be appreciated during the autumn months as the strong browns, oranges and yellow colours begin to appear.

3. Botanic Gardens

The beauty of Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens can truly be appreciated during the autumn months as the strong browns, oranges and yellow colours begin to appear. | Glasgow Botanic Gardens

With plenty of great local cafe’s near to the park on Victoria Road and in Strathbungo, grab your coffee and head for a wander about this Southside gem. With no shortage of trees in the park, watch out for amber foliage on the paths.

4. Queen's Park

With plenty of great local cafe’s near to the park on Victoria Road and in Strathbungo, grab your coffee and head for a wander about this Southside gem. With no shortage of trees in the park, watch out for amber foliage on the paths. | Glasgow Life

