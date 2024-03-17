Watch: A nostalgic trip back in time on the buses at Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you have ever spotted a Glasgow Corporation bus driving down Byres Road at the summer, chances are it is one of the vehicles from the past maintained By the Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust.

The buses are carefully housed at the Glasgow at their Bridgeton Bus Garage in the East End. The Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust was formed in 2002 and focuses on the preservation of historic passenger carrying and commercial vehicles, and working towards the social inclusion of people with addiction issues.

It's collection of Glasgow's transport history is found in the former Bridgeton Bus Garage on Fordneuk Street - it was built for Glasgow Corporation Transport opening in 1965.

The garage is now well established as a heritage centre for buses and commercial vehicles. There are around 150 buses, coaches, commercial vehicles and fire vehicles in the collection. Vehicles are usually owned by individuals or small groups and range from hulks rescued from scrap yards and awaiting restoration to fully restored and active examples. Vehicles from the collection participate in events within the city and beyond, often allowing the public the opportunity to travel on them.

The Trust has since 2005 operated a project called Back on the Road which aims to assist those with drug or alcohol addiction problems by providing work experience which will prepare them for a return to employment and society in general. The project operates in conjunction with the local addiction agencies and has proved to be very successful in achieving its aims.

The Trust works closely the Riverside Museum on promoting joint events and the Bridgeton garage is open to the public on days that can be found on their events page.