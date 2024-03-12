Watch: Fans assemble for ACME Comic Con in Glasgow
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual Glasgow comic con gathering grew this year to encompass three halls of the SEC with guests including Doctor Who's Sylvester McCoy and Good Omens' Maggie Service.
Attic Conventions and Media Events have been producing fun-filled fan events since 2016 for a growing community.
Comic artist John Higgins appeared alongside comic book writer of James Bond and co-creator of The Losers, Andy Diggle.
The event featured on-stage performances, a Superhero Academy, gaming zone, cosplay competitions and photo opportunities.
Watch the video above for some of the atmosphere at Glasgow's comic con.