Watch: Glasgow art duo Beagles & Ramsay introduce their major new exhibition at GoMA

The GoMA show from Beagles & Ramsay, is an exhibition of newly commissioned work which has transformed the space with sculpture - including life size figures - and video.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Creative directors Beagles & Ramsay, who work from a studio in Glasgow’s East End, will unveil three new NHOTB & RAD fashion lines, as the gallery becomes a flagship store, filled with clothing and accessories, and the 81 life size figures, sculpted from recycled office furniture and reclaimed display materials .

Some of these figures will model the collections alongside video animations featuring their digital avatars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHOTB & RAD (the acronyms refer to the artists’ long-standing alter egos, New Heads on the Block and Rope-a-Dope) continues the artists’ exploration of the politics and tensions within consumerism and the contemporary workplace.

Most Popular

A minimalist carpet tile clad boutique will house the ‘Holding Pattern’ capsule collection of city office wear, which is laser cut in timeless charcoal grey with subtle contrast stitching. Signature pieces include the ‘Dash Dress’ with elongated arrow arms to delineate the body with a starkly fresh geometric profile.

A second pop up boutique will showcase the ‘Zero Collection’ of hybrid sports-workwear. A range of durable and strikingly colourful technical fabrics are finished with bold fluorescent stitching and angular pockets. Sharply defined silhouettes, fused with utilitarian forms, characterise garments such as the ‘Cipher Hoodie’ and the ‘Null Sweat’.

At the heart of NHOTB & RAD at GoMA will be a select group of couture pieces presented on a fractured catwalk. Textures and materials include luxurious British wool with finely embroidered motifs, contrasted with sharply cut stainless steel necklaces and accessories. The centrepiece will be a two-metre tall intricately wrapped geometric ball gown.

Watch the interview with The Scotsman above.

GoMA, 111 Queen St, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AH