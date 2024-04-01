Watch: Inside Glasgow's oldest house as medieval building Provand's Lordship reopens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Provand’s Lordship was built in 1471. It is one of only four surviving medieval buildings in Glasgow. A visit to Provand's Lordship offers an opportunity to step back in time to discover what life was like in the city over 500 years ago.

To mark the reopening, visitors can experience a full programme of family friendly activities that celebrate the history of the house including music and song performance from the court of James V and Mary Queen of Scots, dressing up in traditional period costume and storytelling.

Virginie and Glen of Living History Scotland will present the sounds of 16th century Renaissance music and song. Listen to the soothing sounds of the lute, guitar and historic Scots and French songs in the surroundings of Provand's Lordship, from 11am-4pm on Sunday 7 April.

The herb garden at Provand's Lordship, a haven for nature, will have family craft events and natural history displays 2-4 April with drop-in activities 1.30-4.30pm.

Watch the video above to see inside Glasgow's oldest house.

The work at Provand’s Lordship included repairs to the building’s roof, chimneys, and downpipes. Doors and windows have been replaced in original styles and protection against rising damp has been added.

Visitors can learn more about the programme by watching a new, in-museum video interview with the conservationist architect who worked on the project. Artefacts, including 17th century furniture and royal portraits, are back in place after being stored in Glasgow Museums Resource Centre when Provand’s Lordship closed for the preservation work in July 2022.

Duncan Dornan, Head of Museums and Collections, Glasgow Life, said: “The reopening of Provand’s Lordship is a major boost for Glasgow and its cultural sector, and there is lots for visitors to look forward to.