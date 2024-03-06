Watch: Meet Alasdair the new Highland Cow calf at Pollok Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new highland cow calf has been born at Pollok Country Park. Mum Katrine Dubh, the 17 year old cow, is a resident of Pollok and has been bonding with her new calf Alasdair Dubh who is 12 days old.

Pollok currently has 28 cows that call the country park home and they hope to have the same amount of calves this year. Cows normally have one calf per year unless they have twins but that is rare. Cows can calf up to 20 years old.

Pollok is the largest of Glasgow's many parks and the only country park within the city boundary. Both the park and the Burrell Collection that is housed within it, were gifted to Glasgow and its people by two families, who wanted to ensure that residents and visitors to the city would be able to enjoy the wonderful experiences they offer for generations to come.

Steeped in 800 years of the history of the Maxwell and Maxwell MacDonald families, the park was gifted to the city in 1966, together with Pollok House, by Anne Maxwell MacDonald. It represents the core of a once extensive estate belonging to the family who had a significant role in Scottish history. The 11th Baronet of Pollok fought for Mary, Queen of Scots at the Battle of Langside in 1568.

Established nearly 200 years ago by the Maxwell family. The Pollok Fold cows were brought down from the highlands to graze the ground within the country park. They calve mainly from March until June. Spending all year outside due to their double coat of hair, they can always be spotted in the fields within Pollok Avenue.