Watch: Outlander prequel filming transforms Glasgow's Park Circus

Blood of My Blood is inspired by the books of Diana Gabaldon and provides an origin story for Clan Fraser as potrayed in the Outlander series starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as her husband Jamie Fraser. Glasgow will play a prominent role with filming taking place as Park Circus is transformed into World War I era London with extras in period dress and vintage vehicles on the street. You can see some of the sets on the streets of Glasgow in the clip above.

Previous Outlander filming locations in Glasgow have included Glasgow University, Kelvingrove Park, St Andrew's in the Square, Dowanhill Street and John Street.

Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationships of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). The 10-episode series will center on the two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.

Glasgow actor Tony Curran will star as Jamie Fraser's grandfather in the new series. Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy will play Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, who will eventually become Jamie’s parents in 18th century Scotland. Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine will play Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, Claire’s parents.

“We’re thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples,” said Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner of both Outlander and Blood of My Blood. “The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods, and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie.”