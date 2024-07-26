Watch: People of Glasgow share their favourite things about the city

The city’s notorious rainy weather and its varied restaurant scene were also mentioned.
Glaswegians rate the People of Glasgow and architecture as their favourite things about the city. We headed to George Square and set up next to the cenotaph to speak to locals and visitors and discover what they enjoy most about the area.
Here’s what they had to say:
1. George Square
“People are very friendly. I’m born and bred in Glasgow and it’s a beautiful city and I love walking about and looking at the buildings. On a nice day I’ll probably go for a walk in Pollok Park or Queen’s Park. “My least favourite thing is that it rains quite a lot. But it is what it is. I don’t even look at the forecast really I just get up in the morning and it’s either raining or it’s sunny. But it’s still the same, it’s still Glasgow. “I live in the West End. It’s vibrant, it’s got a lot going on. A nice mixed community of people.” | Kaitlin Wraight
2. George Square
“The weather. The bars, the restaurants, the people. I have several favourite bars and restaurants, too many to name. “I live in Lenzie, just outside Glasgow. Posh area,” he winks. “Lived there more or less my full life. It’s quiet, full of rich people like me.” | Kaitlin Wraight
3. Tourist
“I’ve been here two days. It just seems like a regular city. Not as packed as Edinburgh. I’ve not done too much just walked around. I’ve seen the university. I like the landscape I guess.” | Kaitlin Wraight
4. George Square
“The people are probably my favourite thing about Glasgow. We’re just all very friendly I’ve been to other places in the UK and I don’t feel they’re as friendly as we are up here. You can walk through the city at any time and not feel scared, someone will speak to you or say ‘hiya’. Someone will always want to communicate even if it’s just a smile, you don’t really get that anywhere else, that’s what I like. “What’s my favourite thing to do? Go out drinking,” she laughs. “I like the bars especially some of them that have got live music on, it’s really good to go listen to some live bands. Even wee acoustic places. Hootenanny’s have always got an acoustic night on. I like it because you hear people who are actually from here live. “I stay just outside Glasgow I’m from Coatbridge. I really like the West End just for walking up and down during the day. I really like the wee shops and cafes. I think it’s pretty through there, especially Kelvingrove the art gallery and museum. I like wondering around on a quiet day. The architecture is really nice.”
| Kaitlin Wraight
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.