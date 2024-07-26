Watch: People of Glasgow share their favourite things about the city

4 . George Square

“The people are probably my favourite thing about Glasgow. We’re just all very friendly I’ve been to other places in the UK and I don’t feel they’re as friendly as we are up here. You can walk through the city at any time and not feel scared, someone will speak to you or say ‘hiya’. Someone will always want to communicate even if it’s just a smile, you don’t really get that anywhere else, that’s what I like. “What’s my favourite thing to do? Go out drinking,” she laughs. “I like the bars especially some of them that have got live music on, it’s really good to go listen to some live bands. Even wee acoustic places. Hootenanny’s have always got an acoustic night on. I like it because you hear people who are actually from here live. “I stay just outside Glasgow I’m from Coatbridge. I really like the West End just for walking up and down during the day. I really like the wee shops and cafes. I think it’s pretty through there, especially Kelvingrove the art gallery and museum. I like wondering around on a quiet day. The architecture is really nice.” | Kaitlin Wraight