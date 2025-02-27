Watch: Tim Roth at Glasgow Film Festival opening gala

By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 27th Feb 2025, 23:05 BST

Actor Tim Roth talks about working in independent cinema, filming in Scotland and memories of Rob Roy on the red carpet at the opening gala for the 21st edition of the Glasgow Film Festival.

John Maclean’s second feature film, Tornado, kickstarted the Glasgow Film Festival with the world premiere of the western-tinged, Scottish-set samurai movie that blends genres and cultures. Set in 1790, the cast of outlaws, musicians and circus performers is led by a strong female protagonist, played by Japanese actress and musician Kōki.

The synopsis of the film states: “Against the backdrop of 1790’s Britain, a young Japanese woman, Tornado, crosses the country with her father’s travelling Samurai puppet show. Seeing an opportunity to carve out a new life for her family, Tornado makes the decision to steal gold from a local gang led by Sugarman (Roth) and his son, Little Sugar (Lowden).

“What follows is a thrilling adrenaline-fuelled tale as Tornado races against time to escape a violent demise. Director John Maclean (Slow West) returns with his second feature film that respectfully pays homage to classic Japanese samurai films as well as providing a fresh reinvention of the genre.”

We met Tim Roth on the red carpet, you can watch the video from the night above or on our YouTube channel.

Tim Roth addresses the audience at the Glasgow Film Festival opening gala

1. Glasgow Film Festival opening gala

Tim Roth addresses the audience at the Glasgow Film Festival opening gala | Eoin Carey/GFF

The screening was at the Glasgow Film Theatre

2. Glasgow Film Theatre

The screening was at the Glasgow Film Theatre | Eoin Carey/GFF

Crowds gathered for the world premiere of Tornado

3. World premiere

Crowds gathered for the world premiere of Tornado | Eoin Carey / Glasgow Film Festival

Takehiro Hira

4. On the red carpet

Takehiro Hira | Eoin Carey GFF

