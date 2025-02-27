Watch: Tim Roth at Glasgow Film Festival opening gala

John Maclean’s second feature film, Tornado, kickstarted the Glasgow Film Festival with the world premiere of the western-tinged, Scottish-set samurai movie that blends genres and cultures. Set in 1790, the cast of outlaws, musicians and circus performers is led by a strong female protagonist, played by Japanese actress and musician Kōki.
The synopsis of the film states: “Against the backdrop of 1790’s Britain, a young Japanese woman, Tornado, crosses the country with her father’s travelling Samurai puppet show. Seeing an opportunity to carve out a new life for her family, Tornado makes the decision to steal gold from a local gang led by Sugarman (Roth) and his son, Little Sugar (Lowden).
“What follows is a thrilling adrenaline-fuelled tale as Tornado races against time to escape a violent demise. Director John Maclean (Slow West) returns with his second feature film that respectfully pays homage to classic Japanese samurai films as well as providing a fresh reinvention of the genre.”
We met Tim Roth on the red carpet, you can watch the video from the night above or on our YouTube channel.
