Were you really a University of Strathclyde student if you didn’t do these 9 things?

Archie Willis
Published 18th Sep 2024, 15:02 BST

A definitive guide to being a Strathclyde student from a current Strathclyder

We take a look at the traditions, oddities and must-know facts about life on the Strathclyde Uni campus

Founded in 1796, the University of Strathclyde is Glasgow’s second-oldest university. Around 30,000 students are enrolled at the university, with many set to descend on campus for the first time this month ahead of the new academic year.

Strathclyders new and old can read on to discover some of the best-loved traditions at the university, from climbing hills to grabbing a snack at local café Joanna Goodbite.

Montrose Street – you’ll know it well if you’re a Strathclyde student, or if you’ve ever had to hear a Strathclyder complain about it. Walks up the hill are enshrined in Strathclyde folklore, and particularly challenging when rushing between classes.

1. Climb the dreaded hill

The historic Royal College building on George Street is the oldest building of the John Anderson campus. Its grand hallways and many floors are often daunting for new students to navigate.

2. Get lost in the Royal College building

The Ark is a favourite spot for Strathclyde students throughout the year. Its affordable prices and sheer proximity to the university tempt many Strathclyders for a pint during term time.

3. Have a pint between lectures at The Ark

Anyone who takes a class in the tower knows what we’re talking about. More often than not one or more of the lifts aren't working, leading to massive queues of students waiting to climb its many levels.

4. Wait forever on the lifts at the Livingstone Tower

