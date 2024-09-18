Were you really a University of Strathclyde student if you didn’t do these 9 things?

We take a look at the traditions, oddities and must-know facts about life on the Strathclyde Uni campus

Founded in 1796, the University of Strathclyde is Glasgow’s second-oldest university. Around 30,000 students are enrolled at the university, with many set to descend on campus for the first time this month ahead of the new academic year.

Strathclyders new and old can read on to discover some of the best-loved traditions at the university, from climbing hills to grabbing a snack at local café Joanna Goodbite.

1 . Climb the dreaded hill Montrose Street – you’ll know it well if you’re a Strathclyde student, or if you’ve ever had to hear a Strathclyder complain about it. Walks up the hill are enshrined in Strathclyde folklore, and particularly challenging when rushing between classes. | Google Maps

2 . Get lost in the Royal College building The historic Royal College building on George Street is the oldest building of the John Anderson campus. Its grand hallways and many floors are often daunting for new students to navigate. | Foursquare

3 . Have a pint between lectures at The Ark The Ark is a favourite spot for Strathclyde students throughout the year. Its affordable prices and sheer proximity to the university tempt many Strathclyders for a pint during term time. | The Ark