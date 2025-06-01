Seven beaches near Glasgow have been recognised by Keep Scotland Beautiful’s beach awards. A total of 52 beaches across the country picked up awards, with each having to satisfy a range of criteria - including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO Barry Fisher said, “Scotland’s award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful. I’d like to congratulate all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy – from the local authorities to the communities who care so passionately about these phenomenal assets.

“Scotland's Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches and it is testament to those who look after them that so many have received awards over decades. We would love to encourage more communities to work towards accreditation of their beaches and are currently seeking sponsorship of the programme so we can enhance capacity and capability in communities which boast stunning beaches. Please get in touch if you can help us.”

You can see all 52 of the winners here.

1 . Irvine Beach, North Ayrshire "Irvine Beach is one of Ayrshire’s best assets and a well kept secret. On the edge of a protected site of special scientifc interest, at Irvine you’re as likely to see an Oyster Catcher or Pied Wagtail darting on the shore as you are to see a sandcastle." | Adobe

2 . Ayr South, South Ayrshire "The beach is predominately sand and has been enjoyed by people of all ages through the years. From picnics and sandcastles to paddling, collecting shells and playing games, you can always find something to do." | John Devlin

3 . Troon, South Ayrshire "Curved into a bay Troon beach is a long sweeping stretch of sand, boasting spectaclular views across to the Isle of Arran. The amenity beach is easy to access from the esplanade which offers a well equiped play park, fitness equipment, crazy golf, gardens and a kiosk for refreshments." | SNS Group via Getty Images