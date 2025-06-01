Seven beaches near Glasgow have been recognised by Keep Scotland Beautiful’s beach awards. A total of 52 beaches across the country picked up awards, with each having to satisfy a range of criteria - including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.
Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO Barry Fisher said, “Scotland’s award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful. I’d like to congratulate all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy – from the local authorities to the communities who care so passionately about these phenomenal assets.
“Scotland's Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches and it is testament to those who look after them that so many have received awards over decades. We would love to encourage more communities to work towards accreditation of their beaches and are currently seeking sponsorship of the programme so we can enhance capacity and capability in communities which boast stunning beaches. Please get in touch if you can help us.”
You can see all 52 of the winners here.
