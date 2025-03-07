When 9 Glasgow famous faces met global superstars and historical figures

These are some of Glasgow’s best known faces with historical figures from history and global superstars

It is fair to say that Glasgow has left its mark on the world as we are known as the city where antiseptic, ultrasound and beta blockers were invented. Oasis were discovered at King Tut’s and Glasgow culinary legend, Ali Ahmed Aslam, invented the Chicken Tikka Masala at the Shish Mahal .

You’ll find traces of our city across the world but today we wanted to take a look at some of our great Glaswegians whenever they have met someone significant from history or who is a global superstar.

Here are nine times when Glaswegians from Drumchapel, Maryhill and Govan met global superstars and historical figures.

Maryhill-born Donovan pictured here alongside John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison in India back in March 1968. The famous followers had chosen to study transcendental mediation at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's academy.

1. Donovan and The Beatles

Pinkerton foiled an assassination plot on Abraham Lincoln - four years before he was shot dead by John Wilkes Booth

2. Allan Pinkerton and Abraham Lincoln

Jimi Hendrix and Lulu with Koh Hasebe at Melody Maker Pop Poll Awards Reception Party, September 16th, 1967.

3. Lulu and Jimi Hendrix

Govan-born Sir Alex Ferguson posing with Argentinian legend Diego Maradona and Carlos Bilardo during a First Team Training Session at Carrington Training Ground in Manchester in 2008.

4. Sir Alex Ferguson and Diego Maradona

