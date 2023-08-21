Why Trainspotting was the best film to come out of Glasgow in the 1990s in 11 photos
A defining movie of the 1990s, Trainspotting was set in Edinburgh but almost entirely filmed in Glasgow, like Danny Boyle’s previous film, Shallow Grave. The memorable run along Princes Street set the local context, but the majority of the scenes in the movie were played out here, shot in just seven weeks in the summer of 1995. Locations included Maryhill, Hopehill Road, Buchanan Street and Firhill.
Danny Boyle, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Macdonald and Robert Carlyle all turned out to launch the movie in Glasgow with a premiere screening at the Odeon cinema on Renfield Street.
Here’s 11 pictures to show why Trainspotting is the best Glasgow movie of the 1990s.