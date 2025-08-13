Date set for world premiere of James McAvoy directorial debut filmed in Glasgow

A film about two rappers from Dundee who convinced the music industry they were California’s next big thing is set to have its first screening next month. James McAvoy’s feature directorial debut, California Schemin’, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September, introducing audiences to the true story of Silibil N’ Brains and giving Glasgow a starring role along the way.

Based on Gavin Bain’s memoir - later reissued as Straight Outta Scotland - the film dramatises how Bain and his friend Billy Boyd rebranded themselves as brash Americans to gatecrash the music industry landing a record deal, TV slots and a flirtation with fame before their audacious invention unraveled. McAvoy, established as a leading man in Hollywood through films including The Last King of Scotland and the X-Men series, steps behind the camera for the first time, with Samuel Bottomley and Séamus McLean Ross leading the cast as the mischievous duo.

The date of the world premiere has been confirmed as Saturday 6 September and the TIFF Lightbox, a cultural centre and cinema in Toronto.

McAvoy chose to return home to Scotland to shoot the movie, beginning the shoot in late October 2024, with production anchored in Dundee and Glasgow. In Glasgow, cameras rolled across a sweep of neighbourhoods and landmarks that will feature in the movie, including the Barrowland Ballroom and The Barras, city centre venue Stereo, Maryhill, Park Circus, Queen Street Station and Glasgow Green.

“It’s a whole new world for me to do this,” McAvoy told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve got experience with everything else after we start rehearsals. This whole period of prep, I’ve never been a part of it, so I’m excited.”

He said California Schemin’ was “the right piece of material for me.”

“I’ve always wanted to tell stories about people from working-class backgrounds who don’t have the opportunity that’s afforded to other people,” he said. “I’ve wanted to tell stories that are entertaining and aspirational. They’ve got humor, and they are movies, not just gritty black-and-white films. So when California Schemin‘ came my way, it was exactly that. It gave me the opportunity to tell those stories about people from backgrounds like mine, but also entertain and shock and surprise, while having so much aspirational hope in it, as well.”

Introducing the world premiere of the film, the Toronto International Film Festival says: “Truth is stranger than fiction in actor James McAvoy’s directorial debut. Inspired by the real-life saga of Scottish rap duo Silibil N’ Brains, a.k.a. Gavin Bain (Séamus McLean Ross) and Billy Boyd (Samuel Bottomley), the film follows the unexpected journey of two lifelong friends from Dundee who dream of hip-hop superstardom. There’s just one problem: nobody takes two white guys with thick regional accents seriously in the UK’s early 2000s rap scene, especially not the London gatekeepers who laugh them out of an audition.

“Back home and humiliated, the pair hatch a plan so absurd it just might work: they’ll reinvent themselves as hard-partying MCs from Southern California complete with fake backstories and convincing-enough American accents. Against all odds — and with sharp commentary on image, identity, and the music industry’s obsession with authenticity — they take off, conning even one of the industry’s top producers (McAvoy). But keeping up the lie without losing sight of what’s real becomes harder as the stakes rise, and as cracks beneath the bravado and between friends begin to widen.

“McAvoy directs with swagger and real affection for his characters, capturing both the comedy and melancholy of a seemingly harmless con that spirals into something potentially darker. With knockout performances and a killer soundtrack featuring original music by Silibil N’ Brains, California Schemin’ is a fast-paced, funny, and poignant look at friendship, public personas, and the double-edged sword of ambition. A wild true story, perfectly tuned for the big screen.”

