World’s last seagoing paddle steamer Waverley to make rare trip around Arran

This special sailing on Monday 4 August, which is the only cruise of its kind in 2025, will allow passengers to experience Arran’s full coastline from the unique perspective of Waverley’s decks. Known as “Scotland in Miniature,” the Isle of Arran boasts breathtaking coastal scenery with a mountainous landscape to the north, picturesque villages dotted along the coastline, and dramatic headlands to the south. All of this can be admired in one spectacular sailing.

The ship will cruise past the remote northwest coast with views of Goatfell, Glen Sannox and Lochranza. She will steam past Lamlash Bay, passing close to Holy Isle with its ancient heritage, and round the southern coastline where passengers will spot the pear-shaped island of Pladda and its historic lighthouse, first lit in 1790.

Captain Dominic McCall, Waverley’s Master, expressed his excitement: “The Steam Round Arran sailing is always a highlight both personally and professionally. Waverley’s circumnavigation of the island is one of the most unique cruises in the Glasgow & Clyde Coast Summer timetable, offering a rare chance to see the island in its entirety from the sea.

The coastline offers ever changing scenery and some of the most dramatic views anywhere in Scotland. I already know which way round the island we’ll go this year, but I’ll be keeping that as a surprise until the day. It’s something for passengers to look forward to.”

Passengers can step aboard Waverley at Glasgow, departing at 9:45am and returning by coach from Largs at 9:15pm, or Greenock, departing at 11:30am and returning by coach from Largs at 9pm.

Passengers can also step aboard at Largs departing at 12:55pm and returning at 7:30pm, or Millport (Keppel Pier) departing at 1:15pm and returning at 7:45pm. Those joining from Brodick on the Isle of Arran will depart at 2:30pm and return at 6:30pm.

This special sailing takes place as Waverley reaches the halfway point of her 2025 summer season on the Clyde Coast, which continues until Monday 25th August. This year’s programme holds particular significance as Waverley marks 50 years of sailing in preservation. Throughout the season, she is offering a wide variety of cruises, with passengers able to step aboard at 18 ports around the Clyde including Glasgow, Greenock, Largs, Dunoon, Ayr, Brodick, Rothesay and Millport.

Once aboard, passengers can savour the sight and sound of a real steamship—hear the telegraph ring, visit the Engine Room, watch the engine in motion, and see the paddles turning through the portholes. Waverley offers full catering on all cruises: passengers can enjoy snacks, tea and cake, a hot meal in the Dining Saloon, or a drink in one of the period lounges. The Souvenir Shop will also be open, offering exclusive gifts and mementos to mark the experience aboard this much-loved ship.

Tickets for all sailings can be booked in advance at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling the booking office on 0141 243 2224. Tickets can also be purchased on board Waverley.

Take a look at scenes from Waverley’s first Clyde sailing of the summer below.

1 . The Waverley Chief officer Garry Stevenson and Captain Jim Harris greet passengers aboard Waverley Paddle Steamer | Getty Images

2 . The Waverley Passengers aboard the Waverley Paddle Steamer as the vessel departs for its first sail of the season down the Clyde | Getty Images

3 . The Waverley The Waverley is celebrating fifty years of sailing in preservation as the world's last seagoing paddle steamer. | Getty Images

4 . The Waverley Waverley Paddle Steamer as it passes Dumbarton Rock on the river Clyde | Getty Images