Following its success last year, XSite Braehead has announced the return of its summer festival, XSite Fest

XSite Fest will be a weekend long celebration packed with a host of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Taking place on Saturday 27 – Sunday 28 July, between 12pm – 6pm each day, XSite Fest will be sure to bring a host of excitement with interactive activities including live music, a silent disco, face painting and much more, keeping families entertained for hours on end. With multiple stalls throughout XSite, from 12pm – 4pm, kids can immerse themselves in a variety of arts and crafts activities, from glitter tattoos to carnival crafts, as well as plenty of free, creative, festival-themed games to enjoy. Stilt walkers will roam the centre, while bubble performers will captivate guests outside the main entrance, adding to the vibrant festival atmosphere.

Live music from a fantastic line-up of local artists is set to entertain visitors throughout both afternoons. From 12pm – 2pm each day, performances by headliner Daniel Docherty, alongside supporting acts, Ivy Guo on Saturday and Sasha Kaloheris on Sunday, will ensure a variety of tunes to surprise and delight the crowd. Following the live performances, an epic silent disco will run from 2pm – 6pm, accommodating up to 100 silent disco revellers ready to show off their dance moves. Visitors can also enjoy delicious smoothies, with the first 200 visitors each day receiving a free smoothie. After that, smoothies will be available for £3.50 each. Located across the main entrance by Evans Cycles, come grab a delicious refreshment at any time between 12pm – 6pm. Bruce Harley, XSite Centre Manager, said: ““We are incredibly excited to bring back XSite Fest this year with an even bigger and better line-up of activities and entertainment for the whole family. There will be something for everyone to enjoy from live music, a silent disco to face painting and arts and crafts. XSite Fest is all about bringing the community together, so we can’t wait to welcome families to join us for an unforgettable summer festival at XSite Braehead.”