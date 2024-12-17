The National Galleries of Scotland photography project saw Simon Murphy work with young creatives from Govanhill in Glasgow to document the neighbourhood’s streets. The project was inspired by the work of historic photography Thomas Annan, who recorded the lives and streets of Glasgow in the 1800s.

Murphy, who has won awards including the Scottish Portrait Awards, the Sony World Photography Prize, Portrait of Humanity and the Bartur Photo Award, is known for his black-and-white style.

He has also taken portraits of individuals including the Dalai Lama and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, as well as working in Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Columbia.

Murphy is no stranger to Govanhill, having spent 16 years documenting the community

Alongside social change charity Sistema Scotland and the National Galleries of Scotland, Murphy has now also worked with young people from their Big Noise programme in Govanhill.

The urban photography workshops taught and supported the group to capture the place they live through their own eyes and document what it is important to them.

Paul Sullivan, Sistema Scotland’s director for children, young people and communities, said: “We are here to support young people in our communities to fulfil their potential, uncover their talents and help them get their voices heard on the issues that matter to them, and this photography project was a way we could do that.

“We were delighted to work with Simon Murphy and extremely proud of the way our young people responded to the project. Their pieces give us an insight into modern Govanhill and the places and people that matter to our young people.

“We are hugely grateful to everyone involved for giving our young people this platform to share what matters to them.”

The Big Noise is a high-quality music education and social change programme run by Sistema Scotland. There are six centres supporting a combined total of around 4,000 children and young people across Scotland, including Douglas in Dundee, Torry in Aberdeen, and Wester Hailes in Edinburgh, as well as the original Raploch group, Fallin in Stirling and Govanhill in Glasgow.

1 . Big Noise Govanhill Rehan Azher, who plays oboe and is aged 14, is from Govanhill and has been going to Big Noise for five years. He said: “It was fun just exploring and photographing the local area. I’ve never really done photography or anything like that before, and even though I live in Govanhill, we were discovering places and things I’ve never noticed before. | Big Noise Govanhill participants - Annan Archive Outreach Project, a National Galleries of Scotland partnership with Sistema Scotland Photo: Big Noise Govanhill participants - Annan Archive Outreach Project, a National Galleries of Scotland partnership with Sistema Scotland

2 . Big Noise Govanhill Rehan Azher continued: “You look at things differently when you’re taking photos, it’s definitely made me more interested in photography, and going around with Simon was really cool because he does this a lot, he knew everyone, and he’s been taking photographs of Govanhill for a long time." | Big Noise Govanhill participants - Annan Archive Outreach Project, a National Galleries of Scotland partnership with Sistema Scotland Photo: Big Noise Govanhill participants - Annan Archive Outreach Project, a National Galleries of Scotland partnership with Sistema Scotland

3 . Big Noise Govanhill Simon Murphy said: "Working with the young people of Govanhill, the National Galleries of Scotland and Big Noise is very special for me as it's a chance to pass on my experiences and open young eyes to the possibility that art can play a part in shaping their futures." | Big Noise Govanhill participants - Annan Archive Outreach Project, a National Galleries of Scotland partnership with Sistema Scotland Photo: Big Noise Govanhill participants - Annan Archive Outreach Project, a National Galleries of Scotland partnership with Sistema Scotland

4 . Big Noise Govanhill Murphy continued: “Photography isn't just about memory but it's about futures. It's also a whole lot of fun. “Seeing the reactions of the young people to their images of their own community being displayed, and the sense of pride it gave not only them but the community members too, was incredibly rewarding.” | Big Noise Govanhill participants - Annan Archive Outreach Project, a National Galleries of Scotland partnership with Sistema Scotland Photo: Big Noise Govanhill participants - Annan Archive Outreach Project, a National Galleries of Scotland partnership with Sistema Scotland