Young Scots set to unite for huge spring litter pick in local communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Litter League is returning next month as part of its annual Spring Clean, which takes place from 15 March to 28 April.

The Litter League is an opportunity for young people to take part in Spring Clean Scotland while also competing against others to become a champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s inaugural Litter League saw more than 100 youth-led competition events take place across 23 local authorities. There are seven awards to be won all over the country as young people compete to be Litter League winners.

The seven awards available are: National Spring Clean Champion; Aberdeen and North East Spring Clean Champion; Tayside, Central and Fife Spring Clean Champion; Glasgow and Strathclyde Spring Clean Champion; Edinburgh and Lothians Spring Clean Champion; Highlands and Islands Spring Clean Champion and Scotland South Spring Clean Champion.

Only clean ups taking place between 15 March and 28 April will be counted as entries for the Litter League. Schools, nurseries, youth groups, uniformed youth groups, after school care, children’s play groups and children’s community groups can enter.

Chief Executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, Barry Fisher said: “We had a brilliant response to our first ever Litter League last year with more than 100 events taking place across Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our annual Spring Clean is a fantastic way for everyone to play their part in reversing Scotland’s litter emergency and I’m looking forward to seeing our young people get involved once again.

“We had seven very worthy winners last year who I’m sure will be keen to retain their title, and I’m sure there will be other groups who have their eyes on the prize.

“The Litter League is a perfect way to get young people of all ages involved in keeping Scotland beautiful and, with some huge bragging rights on offer, we can’t wait to celebrate our 2024 league champions.”