5 of the best Glasgow wedding venues

Wedding season is on the horizon - and 2022 looks to be a bumper year for folk tying the knot.

Thousands of people across the UK were forced to call off their weddings in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, or plan smaller, more intimate nuptials that would meet restrictions.

While some people went ahead with weddings in 2021, some decided to hold off until the harshest of the restrictions had ended.

Now, with wedding season approaching, it looks to a bumper year for people getting hitched.

A great wedding requires a lot of planning - it means cake samples, flower arrangements, music choices, dress fittings, table settings, and at least a few disagreements.

Perhaps the biggest, and first, choice you’ll have to make is the venue. Here are just five of the best in Glasgow.

House for an Art Lover

The building was constructed in the grounds of Bellahouston Park, with work starting in 1989 using plans put together by the city’s most famous architect and designer, Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

It is consistently winning awards and making top wedding venue rankings - and it’s easy to understand why. The venue is completely unique. There are a range of stunning rooms to choose from for the special occasion, each one with that great Mackintosh style.

Òran Mór

The former parish church turned entertainment and arts venue in the heart of the West End is one of Glasgow’s landmark buildings. It is also in one of the best locations in the city - just across the junction is the Botanic Gardens, while Great Western Road and Byres Road meet there.

The original features and stained glass give the venue a classic feel, but with a modern twist. The auditorium is a huge space which can fit hundreds of guests to see your big moment.

WEST on the Green

Another one of Glasgow’s iconic landmarks, Templeton on the Green is a former carpet factory, built on the edge of Glasgow Green, which has been converted into a arts, office and entertainment space. One of the current occupiers is brewer West, which, as well as brewing beer, also hosts weddings.

The venue can host the entire celebrations, from the nuptials to the evening reception, all within the unique building. There are two room choices: the Hop Room is perfect for more intimate events, under 60 people, while the Courtyard can hold up to 200 guests for the evening reception.

One Devonshire Gardens

The beautiful One Devonshire Gardens, just off Great Western Road, has become one of Glasgow’s most popular wedding venues, earning awards for its events.

You can rent out the entire townhouse for the wedding, providing over a dozen rooms for guests and the happy couple, a hidden terraced garden at the rear, a private bar and sitting room, as well as the main hall for the ceremony itself. The hotel is great for weddings with smaller numbers - 70 guests at the most for the ceremony.

Corinthian Club

The former bank and high court on Ingram Street is now one of Glasgow’s best wedding venues. The building was renovated in 2010 and now has a purpose-built wedding space. The Flying Scotsman is a ‘show stopper’ which can hold up to 190 people and comes with exclusive use of the mezzanine area, a vaulted auditorium and private dining rooms. Smaller rooms are available for those with limited numbers.