Aldi announce 30 locations where they want new stores in the UK, including Glasgow

According to statistics from Aldi, more than 60% of UK households shopped in its stores during 2020.

A lorry delivers to an Aldi supermarket (Pic from Getty Images)

German supermarket chain Aldi has announced its plans to open 100 new stores by 2023, with desired locations for 30 already announced.

One of the 30 announced is Cathcart in Glasgow, and communications director at Aldi Richard Thornton has said the chain wants to be accessible to more people.

He said: “Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.

The locations, including the desire for a new store in Glasgow, are not 100% confirmed by Aldi.

These are locations where the supermarket would like to build new stores.

The discounter explained it is on the lookout for free-hold town or city centre or edge-of-town centre sites that could fit a 20,000 square foot (medium-sized) store and around 100 parking spaces.

Here is the full list of towns, cities and regions where Aldi plans to build its new stores: