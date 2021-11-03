The drive by Aldi is aimed at food banks and community groups as they won't have any use for the goods because they will of course be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, in addition to a Boxing Day shutdown.
Existing charity partnerships will be prioritised but those not involved can apply provided they have a Level Two hygiene certificate processed in the last two years - and can transport and refridgerate the donations themselves.
Cumbernauld has its own branch of Aldi in Cumbernauld Retail Park which will be particpating. For more information, see [email protected]