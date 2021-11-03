Aldi in Cumbernauld wants to hand surplus festive food over to good causes on two key dates

Good causes -who need not be a registered charity - have the opportunity to uplift free surplus food on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay from a supermarket that has pledged to address food poverty.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 12:16 pm

The drive by Aldi is aimed at food banks and community groups as they won't have any use for the goods because they will of course be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, in addition to a Boxing Day shutdown.

Existing charity partnerships will be prioritised but those not involved can apply provided they have a Level Two hygiene certificate processed in the last two years - and can transport and refridgerate the donations themselves.

Cumbernauld has its own branch of Aldi in Cumbernauld Retail Park which will be particpating. For more information, see [email protected]

