Animal charity is opening shop in Motherwell and volunteering roles are now available

Vet charity the PDSA has been in touch with the Motherwell Times to say that it is opening a premises in Brandon Parade. Its proceeds will help two animal shelters in Glasgow which provide support for pet owners who cannot afford to pay for treatment.

Shop Manager Lesley Kerr is encouraging over 18s who can spare a few hours a week to get in touch and find out about the exciting opportunities available

She said: “We provide full training, and we’ll reimburse your travel expenses so you’re not out of pocket. All you need is a few spare hours a week, a positive attitude, and a willingness to learn.”