Animal charity is opening shop in Motherwell and volunteering roles are now available
A new charity shop is to open in Motherwell in coming weeks and animal-loving volunteers are being sought to staff it.
Vet charity the PDSA has been in touch with the Motherwell Times to say that it is opening a premises in Brandon Parade. Its proceeds will help two animal shelters in Glasgow which provide support for pet owners who cannot afford to pay for treatment.
Shop Manager Lesley Kerr is encouraging over 18s who can spare a few hours a week to get in touch and find out about the exciting opportunities available
She said: “We provide full training, and we’ll reimburse your travel expenses so you’re not out of pocket. All you need is a few spare hours a week, a positive attitude, and a willingness to learn.”
For more information, call Lesley on 07512 302330 or email [email protected]