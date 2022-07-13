Apple workers in Glasgow could become first in the UK to be unionised

Apple workers in Glasgow are anticipating becoming the first in the UK to become unionised as talks begin this week.

GMB Scotland organisers have said management at the American tech giant will meet with staff to discuss union recognition.

Staff held their first union meeting of Apple workers in McChuills on High Street where workers elected their first works committee.

Workers claimed low wages, lack of pay transparency and unfair shift patterns have pushed them to make the move.

Store staff in Glasgow said they earn around £12 an hour and will demand a pay rise if union recognition is achieved.

GMB Scotland is backing staff by also lobbying politicians, including approaching First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

GMB organiser John Slaven said the “tone” of senior staff at the firm had been positive so far.

Mr Slaven said: “We are encouraged by the constructive tone from Apple.

“GMB are pro-worker and not anti-employer.

“Workers have voted with their feet in joining the GMB so we are looking forward to a constructive discussion with Apple.

“These talks will be led by the Apple workers who have elected their own committee and who know the issues and workplace better than anyone.”

Apple has not as yet committed to recognising GMB Scotland, but it is hoped the meeting this week will find a way forward.

The firm currently recognises unions in Sweden and France with moves being made by stores across America to introduce unionisation.

A spokesperson for Apple said: “We are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple.