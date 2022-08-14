Approval granted for new Aldi at Lenzie

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acting in line with recommendations from planning officers, councillors granted conditional approval for the new outlet, to be constructed on a site adjacent to Initiative Road.

Currently this site is mostly vacant but encompasses part of Woodilee Industrial Estate.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Dunbartonshire Council received 44 representations in connection to the proposals, including 12 objections and 28 expressions of support including some from Waterside and Lenzie Community Councils.

An assessment of what the new store would mean to the local economy highlighted the creation of jobs but noted that this could bring a footfall reduction to Kirkintilloch Town Centre.

The report presented to councillors recommended a number of measures to offset any detrimental effects of the supermarket’s presence, including improvements to access routes to reduce dependency on cars, financial contributions towards the town centre and providing accommodation for other businesses to improve synergy with the town centre.

The conclusion of the report states: “The proposed development of a Class 1 retail food store with associated car parking, access, landscaping and other works is considered to comply with the adopted Local Development Plan.

"It pertains to design, residential amenity, landscaping, biodiversity, sustainability, sustainable transport and flooding and drainage.

“It is acknowledged that the proposed development is contrary to some elements of the LDP.

“Consequently, careful consideration has been given to all material matters related to the proposed development.

"As detailed within this report, it is recommended that the proposed development be granted.

"This is due to the significant weight which should be given to other material considerations, primarily the opportunity to stimulate investment and growth on the wider Kirkintilloch Business Gateway site through the development of a strategic site and delivery of significant improvements to pedestrian connectivity, as well as the delivery of significant community benefits through developer contributions.

“Therefore, on balance, the proposed development is considered to comply with the LDP as a whole.

"It is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions and the conclusion of a legal agreement.”

With no councillors asking questions, the application was unanimously granted full planning permission subject to a list of 25 conditions.

One of these states that development cannot begin until site safety has been fully investigated due to historic mining activity in the area.

Meanwhile, a former Indian takeaway in Bearsden could soon see a new lease of life if a planning application is successful.

Taran Johal has applied to East Dunbartonshire Council for permission to convert a vacant former takeaway in Kenilworth Crescent into a restaurant.