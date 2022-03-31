The new opening saw all 40 staff from the premises in the Regent Shopping Centre make the move to the brand new outlet in Hamilton Retail Park.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Shoppers enjoyed free samples of Tunnocks goodies made at its Uddingston headquarters and handed out instore and from its famous vintage van and a piper was on hand to provide the sounds!

Store Manager Lorraine McGurk said: “We’re thrilled to open our new Foodhall in Hamilton today and welcome customers to our sleek new neon-lit store. After weeks of hard work behind the scenes, the team and I are excited to show off our bold new features, such as high-tech Scan and Shop. Having Tunnocks and the piper along today is an absolute bonus too.”