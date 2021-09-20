Asda launches first refill store in Glasgow

Shoppers will be able to stock up on branded products including Kellogg's cereal and PG Tips tea in reuseable containers in Asda's Scottish "sustainability store".

What’s happening? The first Asda refill store has opened in Toryglen in Glasgow.

Shoppers will be able to fill up their own containers of products, including Asda’s own-brand coffee, rice and pasta - as well as Kellogg’s cereals such as Coco Pops and Rice Krispies. If you forget a container, you can purchase one to use for refills.

The rollout follows the successful launch of the Middleton refill zone last October, with several products outstripping packaged sales and many customers travelling from outside the local area to shop sustainably.

Are the refills more expensive? No, all unpackaged products will be the same price or cheaper than their packaged equivalents.

Susan Thomas, director of commercial sustainability at Asda said: “We have chosen Scotland as the location for our second refill store because it is an important market for Asda and a place where we regularly receive constructive feedback from our customers.

“This feedback is very important to us as we refine our refill offering in stores and work towards a goal of making refill and reuse part of every shopping trip.

“With COP26 coming to Glasgow, there has certainly been an increase in interest in environmental issues across the country, so to see refill land in the host city and with such engaged customers is a really important moment for us.”