Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

Tickets go on sale from 10am today (Wednesday, June 29) for My Journey Into Space on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Motherwell Concert Hall. It aims to give audiences a fascinating insight into life as an astronaut, complete with breath-taking photographs and never-before-seen footage.

Tim joined the European Space Agency in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December 2015, he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk while orbiting Earth. Tim said: “One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others. I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences.”

The show has picked up fabulous reviews along the way, with The Times stating: “Everything you wanted to know about life in space”. And Rob Ince of The Infinite Monkey Cage described it as “A delightful adventure of understanding of how and why humans journey into space”