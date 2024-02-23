Atkinson-Pryce Books in Biggar are in the running

Atkinson-Pryce Books in Biggar appears on the list of Scottish entries, along with only nine other entrants.

Independent bookshops from across the United Kingdom and Ireland continue to thrive with creative, specialist and community-centred activities boosting sales in the face of the cost-of-living and business- rates crises.

In the largest cohort yet, there are 77 independent bookshops listed across nine different regions and countries, including ten in London, North England, Scotland, South-East England and South-West England respectively, eight in East England and Midlands, six in the Island of Ireland and five in Wales.

The British Book Awards 2024 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrates stores that are at the centre of local communities, bringing passion and knowledge to the shop floor.

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller managing editor, said: “One of the things that is driven home by the selection process for this award is how lucky book buyers in the UK and Ireland are as we are truly in an independent bookshop renaissance. This year’s cohort is one of the strongest I have seen in my 15 years judging this award. Indies have come out of the pandemic and into a cost-of-living and business rates crises, yet still through innovation and creativity thrive as never before. They are lynchpins for our high street, bringing jobs, footfall and communities together.

"You can’t really pin these indies down as they encompass general booksellers and those who sell into niches; or new shops which have bravely opened in the shadow of the pandemic to businesses that have literally been trading for centuries.”

