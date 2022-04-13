And on the same day that the winners were announced at a point where the cost of living soars, it emerged that the Cumbernauld Community Anchor Network would be extended to at least March 2023

This means that a further £20,000 worth of public funds will be invested in grassroots community organisations via the proudly localised scheme.

More than 1,700 people cast votes in a popular online Community Voting Survey, selecting which not-for-profit groups they would like to see up receive grants of to £1,000 to deliver specified community projects.

The decision to award funding to 22 groups means that 60% of organisations that submitted a proposal will receive funding following the vote.

Mary McNeil, Development Manager at Cornerstone House Centre, commented: “Congratulations and our best wishes go to the 22 organisations receiving grants as they begin delivery of their wide-ranging and worthwhile community-benefiting proposals.

“A special mention goes to Cumbernauld Action for Care of the Elderly, the top ranked organisation following collation of the Community Voting Survey results, as well as Addictions Support and Counselling Blue Sky Autism Project, Bethlehem House of Bread, Cumbernauld Resilience, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care, Carbrain Boys Club 2009s and Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust, who each received more than 200 votes.

“Notably, 18 organisations received the maximum grant available of £1,000 with a further four receiving between £160 and £700. Nine of the successful organisations are being funded by Cumbernauld CAN for the first time."