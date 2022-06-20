Baillieston shop could lose licence after trading illegally

An East End convenience store operator could lose his off sales licence after it was discovered he had been trading illegally.

Mohammad Haq was granted his licence to operate the Lifestyle Express at 33-35 Main Street in Baillieston in 2017 but was found purchasing and displaying three times the amount of alcohol he should have been in March 2020.

He was brought before Glasgow City Council’s licensing board on Friday morning where he expressed his regret and embarrassment of the situation.

His representative Stephen McGowan, said his client had a good reputation within the community and asked the board for some leniency to be given to his client.

Mr McGowan said: “Mr Haq has been trading since 2017 and should have known better. He made an error. He is considered to have a good reputation in the community and that his premises are well run.

“He has not had any trouble operating his shop and has the support of local residents.

“Notwithstanding the issue at hand, Mr Haq’s position is that he made a mistake and he is very embarrassed about it but he would like your honours to take into account his good reputation in the area.

“There is CCTV in the shop and has been since the licence was granted some years ago.”

Mr McGowan also pointed out that there had been another local convenience store adjacent to Lifestyle Express and that the licence had been surrendered in 2019 making Mr Haq’s store the only one in the area.

He added: “It may be worth noting that there have been no other new licences granted in the area from what I can see.

“My client stands before you apologising and he very much regrets his actions. He is asking you for leniency. This is very much a lesson learned but he understands his future is in your hands.”