Barrhead land marketed for sale to housebuilders

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale of the land is set to earn £10m for the council

Three parcels of land at Springfield Road have been identified for housing and could bring in around £10m over several years.

Councillors agreed to move forward with marketing the land at the final full East Renfrewshire Council meeting before the local government elections.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale of 53.4 acres of council-owned land to housebuilders is part of a wider development project which includes areas of privately-owned land in Barrhead South, which is being built on by Miller, Avant and Taylor Wimpey.

It is expected around 390 homes will be built on the council land, with over 1,000 constructed across the entire development area.

As well as the three areas allocated for sale, there is a fourth area, at Balgraystone Road, where 47 new council houses are currently being built.

Two years ago, the council appointed planning and engineering consultancy Ironside Farrar to investigate any issues with the three sites to help “maximise the capital receipt from the land to be sold”.

Councillors agreed money from the sales could be invested in developing council houses in other parts of East Renfrewshire, potentially Eastwood where there is “significant demand”.

The consultants have prepared a masterplan for the land, which sets out the proposed location of housing, roads and open space as well as drainage works.

Property consultants Avison Young were also appointed to provide advice on selling land and reported.

The council report stated: “Now that Ironside Farrar have prepared a master plan and Avison Young have provided advice on current market conditions, on receipt of council approval it is proposed to commence marketing the land immediately to house builders.

“Given a successful marketing campaign, the total income from this disposal could be in the region of £10m, received over a number of years.”

East Renfrewshire’s affordable housing policy requires residential developments of four or more properties to provide a minimum 25 per cent affordable housing contribution. It can be made on site, off-site or covered by a payment.