Bearsden: Anger at drive-thru plan at Asda

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda Bearsden

Euro Garages, part of EG Group who own the supermarket, have submitted a planning application to East Dunbartonshire Council to build a mixed use restaurant and hot food takeaway with dedicated drive-thru facility.

EG Group operate the KFC franchise and earlier this year, the Herald reported how the fried chicken fast-food chain had its sights set on opening up in the local area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opposition to the plan is growing with a number of local residents voicing their objections.

One of them, Gordon Symon, who lives near the supermarket, said: “Asda Bearsden is in the middle of a residential area and this development would increase noise and volume of traffic and create environmental issues such as litter and obnoxious smells."

He added: “The planning application contains some geographical errors. There are also misleading phrases such as describing the nearby row of shops on Milngavie Road as ‘Kessington Town Centre.’

Another resident echoed Mr Symon’s concerns and added: “The traffic in Milngavie Road can be a nightmare at the best of times. I strongly urge local people to object to this proposal, and by August 2 to ensure your opposition is registered.”

Local Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer, who lives in Bearsden, is also against the plan.

He said: "I've already called for the council to reject all new drive-thrus in Bearsden and Milngavie, and this proposal is a strong example of why that should be the case.

“Milngavie Road is already regularly congested, particularly at the junction at Asda. Adding a drive-thru in their car park will just pour fuel on that fire.

"It would generate more traffic on roads which need to see less, make our local air pollution problem even worse and increase carbon emissions at a point where we can see the climate emergency unfolding right in front of us.

"The recent heatwave was a warning. We need to be reducing the number of cars on our roads and encouraging public transport, walking, cycling and wheeling instead.

"I'll be lodging an objection to these plans, and encourage all local residents to do so too. I’ll also once again be urging the council to change local planning policy and adopt a default position against drive-thru developments."

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: "An application – TP/ED/22/0419 – has been received and is currently being processed. It is expected to be considered at a forthcoming meeting of the Planning Board.

"In terms of neighbour notification, we are required to consult propertieson land either adjoining or within 20 metres of an application site.

"No neighbour notification letters were required in this instance. However, in addition to our statutory requirements, we have arranged for an advert to be published in the Milngavie & Bearsden Herald and for site notices to be placed in prominent locations.